Advertisement

Lee’s Summit veteran takes horrific experience, uses it to help others

Jack Alley
Jack Alley(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit veteran is taking a horrific personal experience and making it a positive for hundreds of other veterans.

Almost 50 years ago, Jack Alley was sexually assaulted by a fellow soldier while serving overseas on a military base far from home.

Jack reported it, but nothing happened. Back then, the expectation was that you just moved on. He received no acknowledgment or treatment.

Jack suffers from Post Traumatic Syndrome. He doesn’t blame Vietnam; he blames that night.

Jack Alley
Jack Alley(KCTV5)

“I knew that I was right,” said Jack. “I knew that I was right because I was a survivor. This is what happened to me. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Jack applied for benefits but was denied. He applied 18 times and was constantly denied.

Years turned into decades without satisfaction. Then, about 10 years ago, Jack saw a KCTV5 Investigates report on military sexual trauma — MST. He called the reporter, Eric Chaloux, to let him know MST also happens to men.

The two men met in a coffee shop to talk about Jack’s experience and frustration. Jack had his paperwork. Then, Chaloux had an idea.

“The next thing that I know is, he’s got me on the phone with a state senator who would take a look at my claim,” Jack told us.

That senator was Claire McCaskill. With her help and a veterans service officer, Jack applied one more time. Seven months after meeting with that reporter, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs sent a letter awarding Jack benefits.

Jack Alley
Jack Alley(KCTV5)

Jack became “service-connected,” meaning the military acknowledges what happened to him in the line of duty and provides support.

“I felt that I now belong back into the brotherhood,” said Jack. “I don’t want to get emotional because, for many years, I just felt like I was nothing.”

Jack was inspired to pay it forward. First, he helped a friend’s father with paperwork. Then another person, and another. Strangers started contacting him. They find him on Facebook or through the VA.

He helps with paperwork, phone calls, and questions. He’s become very good at navigating government red tape.

“It’s too frustrating to do it on your own,” said Jack. “You get angry at people. It’s not the people; it’s a system. You have to understand how the system works.”

Because of Jack, soldiers who suffered from Agent Orange are now getting care and disability benefits. Three widows now qualify for benefits that their husbands never received while alive because they were too frustrated with the system. And, there are six military sexual trauma survivors who now have VA support. He got all six connected.

“They had never filed [for benefits],” said Jack. “They were ashamed. They were three women and three men.”

Jack Alley
Jack Alley(KCTV5)

Jack recently passed a significant milestone.

He’s helped 200 veterans become service-connected and connected hundreds of others with VA services. He does all this work as a volunteer.

“Now, I’m even more motivated because the water is real clear,” said Jack, “I understand what I believe, that I need to help others and that’s my motivation.”

Jack says every case is important.

You can find him through the VA, or find him on Facebook: Jack D. Alley.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating the robbery of a food delivery driver Wednesday evening near S.W....
Delivery driver robbed of cash at knifepoint in central Topeka
Tishara Moran (left) Todge Anderson (center) Latrelle Praylow (right)
Man convicted for 2020 shooting homicide after accomplices testify against him
Jeanie Evans, 68, died soon after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Kansas Department of...
Nearly a year later, autopsy confirms Effingham woman’s death by allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Derby High School in Derby, Kansas
Kansas principal told to apologize over showing film about white privilege
Nauling’s Texas BBQ & Soul Food held a ribbon cutting Thursday for its new establishment at...
New Topeka restaurant features soul food and BBQ

Latest News

Shawn Wilson was shot and killed by police on the front porch of his mother's home after...
Mother wants answers after son killed by Kansas City police
A man walks with his dog in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12,...
Federal agencies throw lifeline evacuation assistance programs to Americans in Ukraine
Fire at 600 block of SE Lime St. deemed to be intentionally set.
Fire on SE Lime St. deemed to be intentionally set
Our University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health tip of the week covers...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Osgood-Schlatter disease