KU takes home victory in heated OU game

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots over Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) during the first...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots over Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In a heated game in the Phog on Saturday, KU took home the victory over Oklahoma, 71-69.

The University of Kansas Jayhawks took on the Oklahoma University Sooners in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 12.

In the first half, the ‘Hawks struggled to keep up with the Sooners leaving the score 34-31, OU, at the half.

During the second-half KU overcame the first-half momentum putting up 40 points, ending the game 71-69, KU.

The game’s point leaders include Jalen Wilson putting up 22 points in total for KU and Jordan Goldwire with 20 points for Oklahoma.

Leading rebounds also go to Wilson with 9 for KU and Jalen Hill with 7 for OU.

Lastly, leading assists go to Ochai Agbaji with 3 for Kansas and to Tanner Groves with 5 for the Sooners.

No. 8 Kansas will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Allen Fieldhouse again at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.

