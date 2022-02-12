Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court denies inmate postconviction discovery on basis of 2020 case

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the precedent set by a 2020 case, the Kansas Supreme Court has denied an inmate postconviction discovery.

In the matter of Appeal No. 123,515: State of Kansas v. Marcus Butler, the Kansas Supreme Court says Butler filed a motion in Wyandotte Co. District Court for postconviction discovery under State v. Mundo-Parra.

In that decision, the Court said a panel of the Court of Appeals held postconviction discovery should be allowed when a defendant shows it is necessary to protect their rights.

The district court denied Butler’s motion.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice K.J. Wall, the Court affirmed the decision of the district court to deny the motion.

The Court said it held that, even if it assumed, without deciding, the rule announced in Mundo-Parra is sound, Butler had failed to show the court’s ruling held any discretionary abuse.

