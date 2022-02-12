Kansas High Court clarifies DUI sentencing rule, applies it to case of repeat offender

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court clarified a DUI sentencing rule and applied it to the case of a repeat offender during the week of Feb. 7.

In the matter of Appeal No. 120,434: State of Kansas v. Dwayne Lynn Patton, the Kansas Supreme Court says it applied the case State v. Reese, 300 Kan. 650, 333 P .3d 149 (2014), in which it held sentencing courts should generally apply the version of the Kansas DUI law in effect at the time of sentencing, even if the law has changed since the crime happened.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice K.J. Wall, the Court clarified the rule established in Reese and held sentencing courts should apply the version of the law in effect at the time the convicted is sentenced unless the Legislature amended the statutory provisions after the crime was committed and that amendment increases the sentencing penalty.

In those circumstances, the Court said applying the intervening change in the law, based on the general rule in Reese, would violate constitutional rights.

The Court said it applied the clarified rule and reversed the decision of a panel of the Court of Appeals which applied the 2018 version of the law to sentence Patton for his DUI conviction.

Court documents show Patton committed the DUI before the law used to sentence him went into effect. Retroactively applying the 2018 version to Patton would increase his punishment due to amendments made by the legislature that year would have required the sentencing court to count his 2003 Oklahoma conviction and 2007 Missouri conviction as prior convictions when sentencing him as a repeat offender under Kansas law.

Under the version of the law in effect when Patton committed the crime, the Court said neither of those convictions would count for sentencing as the elements of the out-of-state statutes are not identical to or narrower than those of the Kansas statute.

The Court said it remanded the matter back to the Renno County District Court for further proceedings.

