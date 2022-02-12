Kansas Coalition Against Sexual, Domestic Violence: Reauthorizing VAWA Act is important

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence said re-authorizing the Violence Against Women Act includes important public policy initiatives that continue to increase safety, and implement changes.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) is among senators backing an agreement to modernize the Violence Against Women Act three years after it lapsed.

They say it provides services, protection, and justice for young victims of violence.

Congress has not been able to reach an agreement on reauthorizing the act since it expired in 2019. However, funding for its programs has continued through annual appropriations.

The bill extends the rape prevention and education grant program and improves grants focused on prevention education for students in higher education. It also improves the medical response to instances of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a survivor herself, said she knows firsthand what happens when someone you trust abuses you.

“I’ve said time and again throughout this process, I want to come to a solution that won’t just be a political talking point for one side or the other, but a bill that can gain bipartisan support needed to pass the senate and truly deliver for my fellow survivors of these life-altering abuses,” she said we cannot avoid this reality folks. People need these resources and today, I am so thankful to say is the first step in making this bill become law.”

Moran said in a statement, domestic violence brings fear, hopelessness, pain, and depression in the lives of the victim. He went on to say the legislation will give a voice to victims, provide new resources to combat the crimes in rural communities, and expand programs to support sexual harassment victims.

The bill is set to be introduced in the senate.

