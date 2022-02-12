Fire on SE Lime St. deemed to be intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department said an intentionally set small fire in the 600 block of SE Lime St. caused about $15,000 worth of damage.

TFD said a fire was found at 635 SE Lime St. around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, fire crews found a small fire at or near the front porch of the house. It was contained to the house but burned into the overhead attic spaces. It was extinguished, but not before the significant water damage occurred. Working smoke detectors were present within the dwelling.

TFD said no occupants were home at the time of the fire but returned and met with Fire Investigators during the incident.

They said the preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire as Incendiary.

Estimated dollar loss – $15,000; $10,000 of which is associated with structural loss, and $5,000 is associated with contents loss.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.