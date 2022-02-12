Advertisement

Federal agencies throw lifeline evacuation assistance programs to Americans in Ukraine

A man walks with his dog in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12,...
A man walks with his dog in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the State Department plans to announce Saturday that virtually all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave. The State Department would not comment. The department had earlier ordered families of U.S. embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart.(Andrew Kravchenko | AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Threats of a Russian invasion in Ukraine have pushed Senator Jerry Moran and federal agencies to throw lifeline assistance programs to Americans needing to evacuate the country.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) offered his help to Kansans who need evacuation assistance in Ukraine.

“Due to increased threats of Russian military action in Ukraine, the administration is encouraging Americans to leave the country immediately,” said Sen. Moran. “My staff and I have been in contact with the State Department and stand ready to assist Americans that need help leaving Ukraine. If you still know someone who is needing evacuation assistance from Ukraine, please contact my office immediately.”

To request help from Moran’s office at casework@moran.senate.gov.

To better communicate with Americans in Ukraine, Moran said the U.S. Department of State has launched a Crisis Intake form for citizens HERE.

Moran said Americans abroad are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for important information from the State Department and U.S. Embassy.

Also on Saturday, a senior State Department official said most staff from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv have already been evacuated from Ukraine’s capital city. They said a limited number of personnel remain at the Embassy to keep communications open between governments, but all consular operations have been suspended.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating the robbery of a food delivery driver Wednesday evening near S.W....
Delivery driver robbed of cash at knifepoint in central Topeka
Tishara Moran (left) Todge Anderson (center) Latrelle Praylow (right)
Man convicted for 2020 shooting homicide after accomplices testify against him
Jeanie Evans, 68, died soon after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Kansas Department of...
Nearly a year later, autopsy confirms Effingham woman’s death by allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Derby High School in Derby, Kansas
Kansas principal told to apologize over showing film about white privilege
Nauling’s Texas BBQ & Soul Food held a ribbon cutting Thursday for its new establishment at...
New Topeka restaurant features soul food and BBQ

Latest News

Jack Alley
Lee’s Summit veteran takes horrific experience, uses it to help others
Shawn Wilson was shot and killed by police on the front porch of his mother's home after...
Mother wants answers after son killed by Kansas City police
Fire at 600 block of SE Lime St. deemed to be intentionally set.
Fire on SE Lime St. deemed to be intentionally set
Our University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health tip of the week covers...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Osgood-Schlatter disease