Federal agencies throw lifeline evacuation assistance programs to Americans in Ukraine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Threats of a Russian invasion in Ukraine have pushed Senator Jerry Moran and federal agencies to throw lifeline assistance programs to Americans needing to evacuate the country.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) offered his help to Kansans who need evacuation assistance in Ukraine.

“Due to increased threats of Russian military action in Ukraine, the administration is encouraging Americans to leave the country immediately,” said Sen. Moran. “My staff and I have been in contact with the State Department and stand ready to assist Americans that need help leaving Ukraine. If you still know someone who is needing evacuation assistance from Ukraine, please contact my office immediately.”

To request help from Moran’s office at casework@moran.senate.gov.

To better communicate with Americans in Ukraine, Moran said the U.S. Department of State has launched a Crisis Intake form for citizens HERE.

Moran said Americans abroad are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for important information from the State Department and U.S. Embassy.

Also on Saturday, a senior State Department official said most staff from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv have already been evacuated from Ukraine’s capital city. They said a limited number of personnel remain at the Embassy to keep communications open between governments, but all consular operations have been suspended.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.