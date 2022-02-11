Advertisement

Washburn hosts “Bowtie Fair” to get students engaged

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University hosted a Fair Thursday for students and university departments to converse and recruit.

Washburn’s ‘Bowtie Fair’ is where departments and student organizations have a chance to display their activities and recruit students.

More than 100 booths took part, ranging from fraternities and sororities to academic departments. The main goal is to get students more acquainted with the campus and organizations.

“We have so much for students to actually attend and get engaged with,” said Isaiaah Collier, Washburn’s director of student involvement and development. “So, we do a great job in terms of taking away the excuse of students saying, ‘there is nothing to do on campus.’”

Washburn usually hosts these events twice a year, per semester.

