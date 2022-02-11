USD 475 says partnership with Geary Co. Health Dept. reduced spread of COVID in Geary Co.

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - In March of 2020, USD 475 was one of the first school districts in Kansas to respond when the COVID-19 pandemic became more prevalent in northeast Kansas.

Geary County School administrators partnered with the Geary County Health Department to keep a unified plan working to keep students, families, and the community safe.

Students and staff continue to wear masks while inside USD 475 buildings to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As another effort to reduce COVID-19, the school district has been hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at schools across the district, where hundreds of students and staff have now been vaccinated.

“At the very beginning of the pandemic, we knew the school district was going to be a vital part of slowing down the spread. So, with their cooperation we were able to slow it down.” Geary County Health Officer Charles Martinez says.

“I think we’ve been doing an excellent job. The goal has always been to keep our students and keep our staff safe and to keep our school buildings open. And we’ve done that remarkably well.” Geary County Schools COVID-19 Response Coordinator Richard Rook says.

USD 475 plans to host additional vaccination clinics, families will receive information about those clinics through district wide emails. For other community members still wanting to receive the Covid 19 vaccine, the Geary County Health Department is administering vaccines as walk-ins, no appointment needed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.