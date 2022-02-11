TPD arrests one after narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities arrested on person after performing a narcotics search in South Topeka.

The TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force searched a residence Thursday in the 400 block of SE 33rd Terr. Officers say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Brett McMurray, 50, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute.

