Advertisement

TPD arrests one after narcotics search

Brett McMurray
Brett McMurray(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities arrested on person after performing a narcotics search in South Topeka.

The TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force searched a residence Thursday in the 400 block of SE 33rd Terr. Officers say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Brett McMurray, 50, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta...
Homeless man arrested after police say he broke into building and made burger and beer for breakfast
Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening
New Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening
Steven Gaddis, 40, and Ashlee Tosh, 32, were arrested Thursday on drug charges.
Two Topekans arrested on drug charges after overnight traffic stop
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Mitchel Holmes, 28, of Topeka, was booked late Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Kidnapping suspect booked into Shawnee County Jail

Latest News

Kansas' State Finance Council met almost entirely behind closed doors Thursday afternoon going...
State Finance Council okays offer for unnamed company following APEX passage
Kansas' State Finance Council met almost entirely behind closed doors Thursday afternoon going...
State Finance Council okays offer for unnamed company following APEX passage
Appeals Court upholds findings in Emporia State lawsuit
K-State’s Glenn twins share bond on & off the court
K-State’s Glenn twins share bond on & off the court