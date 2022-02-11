Topeka businesses have your treats for Valentine’s Day and the big game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With Valentine’s just around the corner and the big game the night before, you need your sweet and salty game plan ready.

“We will have a whole bunch of options to choose from and it can just grab and go types of cakes or we can customize pretty much anything in about 20 minutes or so and then we have a bunch of merchandise items you can choose from as well,” said Drew Casper, Nothing Bundt Cakes.

If you want to take a break from flowers for your valentine, Cashmere Popcorn has treats that will make your Valentines’ heart full.

“We’ve got like 27 flavors first of all that you can choose from, we also have gift baskets that will offer with our popcorn that we do and we have done a lot of drizzling, we have about five flavors that we drizzle also for Valentine’s Day,” said Bill Anderson, Cashmere Popcorn Co-owner.

“It’s something out of the box, it is fun. Popcorn has been around forever and its a great snack and it just brings a smile to everyone’s face, it’s colorful and tastes wonderful,” said Anderson.

Nothing Bundt Cakes also offers customized edible gifts.

“You can customize the flower and the ribbon if you would like and you can have a different flag that would say whatever you like, but I’m sure “Happy Valentine’s” would be very popular,” said Casper.

Anderson says they have been prepping for these events for three weeks to make sure each bag sold, is made perfectly.

“We pride ourselves on offering the best product that we can, we start with the corn itself, we use the best corn out there, we pop on coconut oil on our sweets since it a much ricker more bodied texture as well.”

Both shops will be closed on Sunday but they will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

