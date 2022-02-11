TFD overcomes downed power lines, high winds to contain house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters ran into multiple obstacles while fighting a fire on the western side of town.

Shift Commander Chris Herrera told 13 NEWS that everyone was able to make it out of the fully involved house fire in the 1700 block of SW 3rd St. But, Herrera said their efforts to contain the fire were slowed when a power line came down, posing a threat when spraying the house with water.

The high winds also managed to spread the fire to the house next door, though firefighters were able to quickly put that out. An investigation determined the fire was accidental, caused by electrical wiring, and resulted in about $30,000 in damage.

