Suspect in Aggieville homicide remains in custody on $1.5M bond

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tremelle Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley, remains in custody following his first court appearance Friday afternoon via video conference from Riley County Jail.

Judge Kendra Lewison read the charges to Montgomery, which include first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting that killed Joshua Wardi.

Montgomery appeared without a lawyer present and requested a court-appointed attorney until his parents can make arrangements to hire an attorney for him, Judge Lewison agreed to assign a public defender to his case.

Judge Lewison denied Montgomery’s request to lower his bond. Lewison stated his bond would remain at $1.5 million due to his permanent address and family residing in Atlanta, Georgia, making him at risk of flight.

If Montgomery is released on bond, there are conditions set by Judge Lewison which must be met, including bond supervision with electronic monitoring, no contact with the 3 individuals connected to the case, and Montgomery is restricted from possessing firearms unless required during his employment.

Montgomery’s preliminary hearing is March 1st at 1:00 pm with Riley County District Magistrate Judge William Malcolm.

As of February 9th, KBI said charges for the related officer-involved shooting of Montgomery have not yet been decided.

