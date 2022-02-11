Space heater malfunction likely cause of East Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Thursday afternoon fire in which five dogs were taken out of a burning house in East Topeka caused an estimated $18,000 damage, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a residence at 527 S.E. Swygart.

Assistant Topeka Fire Marshal Dylan Smith said first-arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the single-story residence.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and keep it confined to the room where it started.

Crews searched the inside of the house and determined no people were inside at the time of the fire.

Smith said Friday morning that five dogs were rescued from the residence.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

The preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the fire was undetermined, but most likely was associated with a space heater malfunction.

Of the estimated $18,000 loss, $15,000 was to the structure and $3,000 was to its contents.

The conditions of the dogs that were rescued from the house weren’t available Friday morning.

