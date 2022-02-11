Advertisement

Fully staffed ambulance station proposed by residents in northern Riley Co.

Residents in Northern Riley Co. tell Commissioners why Ambulance Station is needed
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022
LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 30 community members provided testimony in support of building and staffing a full-time ambulance station in the northern portion of Riley County.

That was out of the 200 people attending a special Riley County commission meeting.

Community members met to discuss the need for ambulance service prior to the Thursday night meeting.

Residents expressed frustration that their tax dollars aren’t going toward their care. With many saying they have just taken their loved ones to the hospital instead of waiting for an ambulance.

They say Riley County EMS should remember it’s a service -- not a business.

“There is a real need for...for medical...emergency medical service in the north part of the county that’s not being met. I don’t have all the exact answers about what’s going to be best.” City of Riley, KS mayor, Tim Sharp says.

No decisions were made Thursday night, commissioners will discuss the matter again at next week’s regular commission meeting.

