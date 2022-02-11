Nursing students step up to help ease stress of staffing shortages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The future is now for nursing students.

The COVID pandemic is giving them unique experience, fast-tracking classroom lessons to the front lines.

“I would say that we’re definitely doing more. COVID hasn’t stopped us,” nursing student Rachel Candelaria said.

Candelaria and other students with Baker School of Nursing’s campus at Stormont Vail in Topeka are finding that the pandemic coupled with a health care staffing shortage has put them in a unique position to fill gaps.

Student Brandon Jensen said he’s interested in the public health side of health care. The pandemic has given him real-world lessons on challenges and issues he may not otherwise have seen.

“This has been a great opportunity to really test my skills and put them into practice,” Jensen said.

Baker Assistant Professor Ranee Seastrom, RN said Baker staff approached Stormont leadership early in the pandemic about how their students could assist.

“It’s been a privilege and awesome thing to see how much our students stepped up,” Seastrom said.

One initial effort was the “Baker Brigade,” with both students and faculty providing extra hands at Stormont’s COVID testing site. They assist with swabbing patients and running specimens to the lab. Seastrom said the school is counting the shifts toward clinical hours, with some students also volunteering additional time.

“We’re getting that hands-on experience and also being able to give back to the community, give back to the hospital in helping them,” Candelaria said.

Baker also made the COVID unit part of their clinical rotation.

“When they graduated and went out, they didn’t have that fear of, ‘Oh my goodness, I have a COVID patient.’ They had that experience. They were able to work through and understand what needed to do to keep themselves safe, to help that patient get better, to help their family who wasn’t allowed to be in the room,” Seastrom said.

Now, as an executive order which became law allows students to take on even more tasks, these students say they’re ready.

“They’re not going to do anything that’s beyond what they’ve been trained - and they’ve been trained to do a lot,” Seastrom said.

Student Simran Kaur was recruited as part of a team to fit-test N95 masks at outlying clinics and facilities.

“I feel like I’m obligated to go out there and help a little bit more as a student and I think it’s wonderful because - when you go out there and volunteer, the nursing staff and the staff over there - they’re just really grateful,” Kaur said.

Other students are supporting nurses on the floor.

“I see a lot of compassionate people who are concerned that they’re not necessarily able to provide as much care to the patients as they’d like just because of the short hands, so I think it’s a great relief for them to have just some extra hands to help out,” Jensen said.

As for whether the intensity of the moment has them rethinking their career choice, the students say it’s quite the opposite.

“Not just nurses, but everybody in health care has stepped up,” Candelaria said. “It’s definitely made me want to get finished sooner and be out there helping out.”

Fellow student Natalie Reeves said she is more committed than ever.

“Just seeing how much more you’re needed reaffirms that yes, I should be here. This is what I want to do, what I need to do - yes, I do want to be a nurse. This is where I’m supposed to be,” Reeves said.

Seastrom says some students have been hired as patient care techs and CNAs while finishing school.

The law allowing nursing students to take on certain extra duties runs through mid-January 2023.

