Newman Regional Health announced its latest equipment to benefit Emporia center

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health announced Friday the addition of its new 3D mammography for screening and diagnostic exams at the W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center in Emporia, Kansas.

Newman said that this equipment has the capability to examine each breast tissue layer by layer as opposed to a 2-dimensional mammography image.

“Having this technology within the hospital is more convenient for our patients and allows our referring physicians and radiologists the opportunity to provide a quicker diagnosis,” said Bob Wright, CEO at Newman Regional Health. “We thank the Jones Trust Advisory Board for their help in making it possible for us to update the equipment in our Breast Care Center that they helped us establish a decade ago.”

The hospital also said that 3D mammography offers benefits, such as:

Reduction in the need for additional testing

Easier interpretation of dense breast tissue

Improves accuracy in breast tissue images

Increases rates to detect breast cancer

Newman Regional Health said in its release that they will host a public tour of the Breast Care center at a “Business After Hours” event April 28. The public will also have a chance to learn about the advanced equipment and services the Breast Care Center will provide.

Newman said that other additions they would add to the center would be a DEXA scan imaging test that can measure bone density.

“3D mammography for screening and diagnostic exams will allow more patients to stay local in their healthcare journey,” said Amber Peak, Radiology Technologist. “Having to travel for healthcare is a limiting factor for many people. Being able to stay local and have a diagnostic mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy when needed is a great relief. Adding the DEXA system for patients is going to be another bonus for patient care in the near future.”

To schedule a mammogram or learn more information on the 3D mammography, Newman Regional Health said to talk with a healthcare provider or call (620) 343-6800.

Newman further said that some patients, who are ineligible for Early Detection Works (EDW) funding and/or have no insurance coverage, might be eligible for financial assistance through Newman Regional Health’s Breast Care Screening Fund.

