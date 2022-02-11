Advertisement

New video released during preliminary hearing shows moments shooter fired into Old Town nightclub

Keshawn Dawson, who is accused of killing one person wounding several others in a 2021 shooting...
Keshawn Dawson, who is accused of killing one person wounding several others in a 2021 shooting at Enigma Club in Old Town in Wichita, Kan., confers with his attorney about evidence submitted during his preliminary hearing Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Friday shows the moment multiple gunshots were fired into a nightclub in Wichita’s Old Town on Sept. 7, 2021.

Prosecutors presented the video during the preliminary hearing for Keshawn Dawson on Friday. He’s accused of shooting into the Enigma Nightclub, killing 34-year-old Preston Spencer and wounding six other people.

During the hearing, each of the victims talked about the wounds they suffered during the shooting. Some they say they’re still dealing with.

“I’m limping, I actually just started walking about three weeks ago,” said one witness. “I had one surgery that resulted in a screw and a rod in my leg that will be permanently there.

Every witness was asked to describe the suspect but couldn’t clearly identify him. It was a Wichita police officer who took the stand and identified Dawson. The officer was one of the first responders the night of the shooting. He said he was able to identify Dawson from video taken of the shooting because he had contact with him during previous incidents.

“One in July and one the month prior,” he said. “Yes, he is wearing orange with white shoes and has a mask on his chin.”

Dawson is charged with first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon in the deadly Old Town shooting.

