New Topeka restaurant features soul food and BBQ

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is a new Topeka restaurant that can satisfy both BBQ and soul food cravings.

Nauling’s Texas BBQ & Soul Food held a ribbon cutting Thursday for its new establishment at 1001 SE Quincy. Their menu features BBQ, plus a daily soul food special.

Some of their specials include:

Monday: Pork Chops with gravy and rice

Tuesday: Southern Fried Ribs

Wednesday: Boudin Casserole, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Thursdays: Jerk Chicken with cabbage, peas, and rice

Friday: Catfish and Salmon Nuggets

It is a taste of home for Rodrick Nauling, co-owner of Nauling’s Texas BBQ & Soul Food, who is from Houston, Texas but came to Kansas through the military in 2012.

" What I do, I don’t use charcoal. It is smoked meat; it is not grilling. It is a smoky taste that is delivered to you. We are just trying to bring something that we do for people to enjoy.”

Naulings is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

