Marshall joins bill to keep IRS from snooping in Kansas small businesses’ financial transactions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has joined a bill to keep the IRS from snooping around in Kansas small businesses’ financial transactions.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he supports the Stop the Nosy Obsession with Online Payments Act, a bill to protect small businesses from IRS snooping on third-party payment platforms.

Marshall said the bill would effectively strike a tax code provision inserted in the American Rescue Plan that requires third-party payment platforms to report gross transaction volumes for businesses that total more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Before the ARP, Marshall said payment providers were only required to report information when over 200 commercial transactions per year exceeding $20,000 were made to a single payee.

As a result of the new provision, Kansas’s junior Senator said thousands of small businesses will be made to fill out 1099-Ks to provide personal information to the IRS, despite its poor history of safeguarding personal data.

“The Democrats’ attempt to force small businesses to report personal information to the IRS is incredibly intrusive, and violates the rights and privacy of hardworking Americans,” said Senator Marshall. “This is just another example of the Biden Administration’s mission to expand the federal government’s control over every aspect of Americans’ lives. I’m proud to support legislation that will stop the IRS from harassing U.S. taxpayers and safeguard the American people’s financial privacy.”

In 2021, Marshall joined his colleagues to introduce the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act to prevent the IRS from implementing a plan to give the agency access to transaction information for virtually every American.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.