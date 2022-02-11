Man convicted for 2020 shooting homicide after accomplices testify against him

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two female accomplices testified against him in court, one man has been convicted for the 2020 shooting homicide of Christopher McMillon.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Todge Anderson was charged for his role in the 2020 murder of Christopher J. McMillon.

Todge Anderson is convicted for the murder of Christopher McMillon on Feb. 11, 2022. (Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

On Oct. 3, 2020, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to McMillon’s home at 311 SW Polk where a family member had found him dead after he failed to go to a youth basketball game.

Upon arrival, police found McMillon had been shot and was cold to the touch. Neighbors had reported hearing gunshots just before 1 a.m. that morning.

Kagay said the resulting investigation led officers to believe three people had been involved in the murder.

On Jan. 5, 2021, Kagay said law enforcement had tracked Anderson to Omaha, Neb., where he was arrested and extradited back to Kansas where he was charged for homicide.

On Feb. 11, 2022, at the end of a 5-day trial, Kagay said a Shawnee Co. jury found Anderson guilty of:

First Degree Murder, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony

Intentional Second Degree Murder (Level 1 Felony)

Aggravated Robbery (Level 3 Felony)

Distribution of Marijuana (Level 4 Drug Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Level 8 Felony)

Anderson’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 13.

Kagay said Tishara Moran was also taken into custody in relation to the case and her plea hearing is set for March 4, 2022.

Tishara Moran (Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

A third suspect, Latrelle Praylow, was found near Seattle, Washington, in October 2020 where she was arrested, extradited and charged in Shawnee Co. She previously pled guilty to Aggravated Robbery and Reckless Second Degree Murder but has yet to be sentenced by the Court.

Latrelle Praylow (Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

Kagay said both Moran and Praylow testified against Anderson during his trial. He commenced the work of his team in the case and the work of the Topeka Police Department in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.