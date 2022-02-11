Advertisement

Man caught on camera stealing French bulldog puppy from Petland

Lee's Summit police look for the man who stole a French bulldog puppy from Petland on Feb. 11,...
Lee's Summit police look for the man who stole a French bulldog puppy from Petland on Feb. 11, 2022.(KCTV5)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Lee’s Summit police are asking the public’s help in finding a man who was caught on camera stealing a French bulldog from a Petland store on Thursday.

A photo released by police shows the man in mid-run, cradling the puppy in his left arm, his head partially covered with a hood or piece of clothing.

The puppy is an ash-colored Blue Merle French bulldog, with black markings and a distinct blue right eye.

Anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the puppy or suspect is asked to contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department tip line at 816-969-1752 or police dispatch at 816-969-7390.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans, 68, died soon after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Kansas Department of...
Nearly a year later, autopsy confirms Effingham woman’s death by allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Steven Gaddis, 40, and Ashlee Tosh, 32, were arrested Thursday on drug charges.
Two Topekans arrested on drug charges after overnight traffic stop
Mitchel Holmes, 28, of Topeka, was booked late Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Kidnapping suspect booked into Shawnee County Jail
Police were investigating the robbery of a food delivery driver Wednesday evening near S.W....
Delivery driver robbed of cash at knifepoint in central Topeka
Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening
New Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening

Latest News

Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Senate President
Senate president strips three GOP colleagues of committee assignments
Police are investigating the armed robbery of a delivery driver Wednesday evening in central...
Delivery driver robbed of cash at knifepoint in central Topeka
Newman Regional Health announced Friday the addition of its new 3D mammography for screening...
Newman Regional Health announced its latest equipment to benefit Emporia center
A Thursday afternoon fire in which five dogs were taken out of a burning house at 527 S.E....
Space heater malfunction likely cause of East Topeka house fire