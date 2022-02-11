Man caught on camera stealing French bulldog puppy from Petland

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Lee’s Summit police are asking the public’s help in finding a man who was caught on camera stealing a French bulldog from a Petland store on Thursday.

A photo released by police shows the man in mid-run, cradling the puppy in his left arm, his head partially covered with a hood or piece of clothing.

The puppy is an ash-colored Blue Merle French bulldog, with black markings and a distinct blue right eye.

Anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the puppy or suspect is asked to contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department tip line at 816-969-1752 or police dispatch at 816-969-7390.

