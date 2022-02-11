Local physician provides insight into how Bob Saget died

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After dying from accidental head trauma, the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget raises questions for some. Saget’s family said authorities concluded that he died after accidentally hitting the back of his head on something and thinking nothing of it, then going to sleep.

The questions come because that seems normal, to bump your head, shake it off and move on. But Eyewitness News spoke with a local physician who says there are signs to watch out for if you or someone else you’re with hits their head.

“I think it’s really sad. I think a lot of people have experienced bumping their head and doing nothing about it,” said Bob Saget fan Corey Bell.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Trauma Medical Director Dr. James Haan said what he believes happened to Saget is that when he bumped his head, he developed an epidural hematoma.

“Unfortunately, as that blood accumulates, it can start to push the brain out of the skull and down through the bottom to what’s called the ‘foramen magnum.’ That’s where the spinal cord comes in. That that point, they can either have a devastating brain injury or die,” Dr. Haan said.

Dr. Haan explained signs to look out for. These include severe headaches, head pian, problems with bright lights, nausea and vomiting.

“IF somebody were in the area t see that you blacked out for a period of time, especially if you’re on any of the blood thinners, the conventional coumadin of all the new Xa inhibitors, those are people who generally ought to come to the hospital and be checked out,” he said.

Certified Nursing Assistant Megan rice added that dilating and un-dilating eyers typically indication concussion.

Dr. Haan offers guidance for parents of children and tens who are active and seem to bump their heads often.

“The thing that you want to look for with them are a little more strict and that would be if they truly blacked out, they’re not acting right after the fact, especially if it’s for an extended period of time, persistent nausea and vomiting that just doesn’t seem to settle down,” Dr. Haan said.

“I would definitely watch for headaches and tension that just won’t go away,” she said.

