K-State’s Glenn twins share bond on & off the court

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State twin freshmen Jaelyn and Brylee Glenn are by every definition of the word, inseparable.

“We share a car so we pretty much go everywhere together,” Jaelyn said. “A lot of our time is really just spent together. You’d say like 24/7. We have the same tutors. I think the only time we’re pretty much away is like when we go to class and we don’t have all of our classes together.”

That bond translates to the court.

“I know her strengths. She knows mine,” Brylee said. “She knows my weaknesses. I know hers. It just comes with playing so long together.”

“I feel like I just know like where she is, where she’s gonna be at,” Jaelyn added.

So when it came down to picking where to play college basketball, they knew it’d be a joint decision.

“It was like a hundred percent. Like we’re a package deal guaranteed,” Brylee said. “I wouldn’t have gone to another college without her.”

“Coming here with your twin, that’s super exciting because we found a school that wanted both of us, not just one of us,” Jaelyn said.

Brylee and Jaelyn rank third and fourth on the team in scoring. Both have earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors: Jaelyn once, and Brylee three times.

“We really liked them early on,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “Loved the way they competed, loved the way they continued to grow in their skill work, and then that has not surprised us. When they stepped on campus, you could see how competitive they were.”

Their freshman campaign is far from over.

A month still remains in the regular season, and the Wildcats have a strong shot at the NCAA Tournament — another milestone they’ll share together.

“It’s just like such a cool experience and I get to do with my twin,” Brylee said. “Couldn’t ask for anything more.”

K-State twins @bryleeglenn12 & @GlennJaelyn have a combined 4 @Big12Conference Freshman of the Week honors, and rank 3rd & 4th on the team in scoring.



The best part?



"I get to do with my twin. Couldn’t ask for anything more.”



More on their bond on & off the court ⬇️ #KStateWBB pic.twitter.com/7I3YF12lgA — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) February 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.