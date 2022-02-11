Friday forecast: Cold front today leading to a cold weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It has not felt like February during the week but it will this weekend as a cold front pushes through this afternoon leading to highs stuck in the 30s this weekend. 40s for some lucky areas.

The major change to the forecast is Sunday. Most of this week it looked like temperatures were going to moderate Sunday back in the mid 40s to possibly low 50s…..NOW it looks like a secondary shot at some colder air will move in and that will keep many spots in the 30s with a few spots getting in the low 40s.

It does warm up early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s before a storm system affects the central plains by Wednesday and Thursday.

The storm system next week has the potential for rain (heavy at times) and even a low chance for t-storms before changing over to snow. In between there will be a wintry mix and the risk for accumulating ice. It is way too early to discuss specifics but keep an eye on the forecast and at least be mindful there COULD be major travel concerns Thursday through Friday morning.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 50s, occurring between 11am-2pm before a cold front starts to move in from the north. Temperatures begin to drop after 2pm with most spots in the 30s and 40s by 5pm. Areas near I-35 may still be holding onto the low 50s at 5pm. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid teens. Winds N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph. Wind chills will be around zero.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds N/NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds N 15-30 mph.

Warmer weather moves in to begin the week with highs in the 50s and 60s before a cold front pushes through Thursday leading to colder temperatures to end the week.

Taking Action:

Very high fire danger today, outdoor burning should be avoided.

A cold front this afternoon will lead to a drop in temperatures after 2pm. Many spots could have wind chills in the 20s and 30s by 6pm. If you have plans to be out today, have layers handy. You may walk into a building with mild temperatures but walk out and it’s 10-20 degrees colder.

Monitoring a storm system Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Way too early for specifics but be ready for anything including accumulating snow and ice. Be smart if you start seeing info about this storm system on social media. It is just going to be what a computer model is showing and not a true forecast. We will likely have our preliminary forecast on potential snow totals Tuesday at the earliest.



