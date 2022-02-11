Former Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil will finally get his bust in Canton. The Super Bowl winning coach will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022.

Vermeil was the head coach for the Chiefs for five seasons (2001-05). He led Kansas City to a regular season record of 44-36 (.550), making him the fourth-winningest head coach in franchise history.

In 2003, Vermeil was honored as the Maxwell Football Club Coach of the Year after leading the Chiefs to a 13-3 record and an AFC West title.

“On behalf of my family and the entire Chiefs organization, I would like to congratulate Dick Vermeil on being selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. “Coach Vermeil led the Chiefs for five seasons on the final stop of his Hall of Fame career. His knowledge, humility, and passion for the game of football reflects the values of our franchise, and Chiefs Kingdom is proud to call him one of our own. We are excited for Dick and Carol and their family, and we look forward to his formal induction in Canton later this year.”

Vermeil was also the head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and the St. Louis Rams. He helped orchestrate one of the greatest offenses in NFL History while with the Rams, nicknamed The Greatest Show on Turf. The Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV in 1999.

Vermeil holds an overall career record of 126-114-0 (.525).

