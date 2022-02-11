Delivery driver robbed of cash at knifepoint in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating the armed robbery of a delivery driver Wednesday evening in central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Wednesday near S.W. 11th and Plass.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers responded to the area after receiving a report that an individual delivering food had been robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by a male who was armed with a knife.

The assailant was last seen running westbound on S.W. 11th.

No injuries were reported and additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

