Crews put out trailer fire early Friday in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a trailer fire early Friday in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of southeast Topeka.

Crews were called around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of S.E. Pinecrest Drive on a report of a grass fire that was near a house.

When crews arrived, they found a pull-behind trailer on fire in the front yard of the house.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and stayed on the scene about a half-hour to make sure the blaze didn’t rekindle.

No injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss weren’t immediately available.

