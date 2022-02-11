Advertisement

Crews put out trailer fire early Friday in southeast Topeka

Crews extinguished a trailer fire early Friday in the 300 block of S.E. Pinecrest Drive in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of southeast Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a trailer fire early Friday in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of southeast Topeka.

Crews were called around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of S.E. Pinecrest Drive on a report of a grass fire that was near a house.

When crews arrived, they found a pull-behind trailer on fire in the front yard of the house.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and stayed on the scene about a half-hour to make sure the blaze didn’t rekindle.

No injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss weren’t immediately available.

