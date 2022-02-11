COVID-19 vaccine for zoo animals undergoes testing by K-State team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is currently testing a COVID vaccine designed specifically for zoo animals.

According to K-State, the U.S. Department of Agriculture authorized the use of the vaccine, but only on a case-by-case basis.

K-State’s Center of Excellence for Emerging and Zoonotic Animal Diseases (CEEZAD) said it has been testing the experimental vaccine developed by the animal health company Zoetis, which has donated the vaccine to zoos since summer of 2021 which zoos have been using ever since.

The Topeka Zoo told 13 NEWS it has not yet taken the step to vaccinate its animals.

A team at K-State, testing the vaccine for safety and efficacy, is being led by Jürgen Richt, the director of CEEZAD and the Regents professor in the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

“This developmental work on a COVID-19 vaccine for animals is an important step to protect susceptible animal species against SARS CoV-2 because research has shown that SARS-CoV-2 can be a threat to segments of the pet, wildlife and zoo animal populations,” Richt said. “We know that domestic and large cats and many zoo animals are highly susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, probably acquiring the virus from their handlers.”

K-State further explains that Zoetis began work on its COVID vaccine in Feb. 2020, back when the first dog was confirmed to have COVID in Hong Kong.

So far, global animal health authorities have not determined a need for a COVID vaccine for pets, but Richt sees this as an opportunity and important responsibility.

“These types of vaccines can be of significant assistance in combatting the disease and the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 among susceptible animal populations, including endangered animal species,” Richt said. “Members of my laboratory were delighted to be given the opportunity to play such an important role in the evaluation of this vaccine and contribute to saving endangered animals worldwide.”

The testing took place at the University’s Biosecurity Research Institute.

