Couture for Cancer promises real fun in virtual event

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Couture for Cancer is going virtual for a second year.

Organizers say they’d planned to return in-person, but they changed their plans as the Omicron variant spiked. They said with many cancer patients, survivors and caregivers among their attendees, they wanted to use the utmost of caution.

Still, Topeka’s most fashionable event promises much of the expected fun, including an online auction featuring items from a variety of local and national designers. Plus, a runway show with cancer survivors featured as models will be part of a program lived streamed at 4 p.m. March 5th.

Bidding in the auction opens Monday, February 21st. You can register, donate and - later - bid and catch the live stream at couture22.givesmart.com.

Money raised through the event benefits the American Cancer Socitety.

