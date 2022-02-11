Advertisement

Coffee prices hit 10-year high

The price of coffee is soaring, hitting a new 10-year high this week. (Source: CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The price of coffee is soaring, hitting a new 10-year high this week.

Coffee prices have nearly doubled since this time last year. One major reason is because drought – followed by frost and extreme weather – hit hard in Brazil, the world’s largest coffee producer.

However, Colombia’s coffee – which grows at a higher altitude and is of a different variety than Brazil’s – was spared. The results? Good business for Colombia’s coffee producers.

Colombian coffee farmers have benefitted from higher prices, and especially with customers buying directly from farmers and cutting out the middlemen – a trend that has been growing since the start of the pandemic.

Thus, independent farmers are being paid more for their product. But that means higher prices for retailers and for consumers.

If you notice your morning cup of coffee is costing a bit more, you’re not alone. In particular, Starbucks has been steadily raising prices and plans to raise them again later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans, 68, died soon after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Kansas Department of...
Nearly a year later, autopsy confirms Effingham woman’s death by allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Steven Gaddis, 40, and Ashlee Tosh, 32, were arrested Thursday on drug charges.
Two Topekans arrested on drug charges after overnight traffic stop
Mitchel Holmes, 28, of Topeka, was booked late Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Kidnapping suspect booked into Shawnee County Jail
Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening
New Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening
Police were investigating the robbery of a food delivery driver Wednesday evening near S.W....
Delivery driver robbed of cash at knifepoint in central Topeka

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week
Charles Adkins, 42, and Caitlin Hinton, 34, are charged with felony child endangerment and...
Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Ontario declares an emergency over truck blockades in Canada
FILE - McKenzie Farias, 8, holds the hand of her father, Michael, as she receives the Pfizer...
FDA delays meeting on COVID vaccines for kids under 5
FILE - The Smithsonian Institution's Smithsonian Castle is seen at the National Mall in...
Smithsonian to show 120 orange statues of female scientists