Bugatti revs up the puppy love as Helping Hands continues dog adoption special

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bugatti is a nine-month old puppy who starts out a bit shy, but shows off his playful personality once he gets to know you.

Bugatti has been at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka nearly 100 days, and is among an influx of dogs and puppies the shelter hopes to get into good homes.

To help, Emi Griess with HHHS says a dog adoption special continues this weekend. Most dogs - and some puppies - have their adoption fee reduced to $50. People should confirm any adoption fee with their counselor.

Cats get in on the act Monday, Feb. 14, when the My Feline Valentine special returns. Starting Feb. 14, adoption fees for all cats are reduced to $14.

Helping Hands Humane Society is located at 5720 SW 21st St. in Topeka. Adoption and admission hours are 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

