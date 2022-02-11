Advertisement

Bugatti revs up the puppy love as Helping Hands continues dog adoption special

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bugatti is a nine-month old puppy who starts out a bit shy, but shows off his playful personality once he gets to know you.

Bugatti has been at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka nearly 100 days, and is among an influx of dogs and puppies the shelter hopes to get into good homes.

To help, Emi Griess with HHHS says a dog adoption special continues this weekend. Most dogs - and some puppies - have their adoption fee reduced to $50. People should confirm any adoption fee with their counselor.

Cats get in on the act Monday, Feb. 14, when the My Feline Valentine special returns. Starting Feb. 14, adoption fees for all cats are reduced to $14.

Helping Hands Humane Society is located at 5720 SW 21st St. in Topeka. Adoption and admission hours are 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans, 68, died soon after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Kansas Department of...
Nearly a year later, autopsy confirms Effingham woman’s death by allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Steven Gaddis, 40, and Ashlee Tosh, 32, were arrested Thursday on drug charges.
Two Topekans arrested on drug charges after overnight traffic stop
Mitchel Holmes, 28, of Topeka, was booked late Wednesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Kidnapping suspect booked into Shawnee County Jail
Police were investigating the robbery of a food delivery driver Wednesday evening near S.W....
Delivery driver robbed of cash at knifepoint in central Topeka
Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening
New Topeka pet food plant celebrates opening

Latest News

Todge Anderson
Man convicted for 2020 shooting homicide after accomplices testify against him
FILE
Blood crisis becomes dire for Kansas hospitals, affects patient care
13 News at Six
Blood being donated at the Hillcrest Community Center
American Red Cross hosts blood drive with an emphasis on Sickle Cell disease
RCPD
Suspect in Aggieville homicide remains in custody on $1.5M bond