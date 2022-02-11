Blood crisis becomes dire for Kansas hospitals, affects patient care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the nation faces an ongoing blood crisis, Senator Jerry Moran says the situation has become dire for Kansas hospitals.

Amidst a nationwide blood crisis, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he spoke on the Senate floor regarding how the severe shortage has affected patient care in the Sunflower State.

“There is no substitute – no alternative – our nation can turn to in the absence of blood donations,” said Sen. Moran. “The only answer is each of us stepping up to donate, helping to end this crisis and contributing to saving the lives of those in our own communities. This shortage is severe, and it is affecting Kansas health care providers and their ability to care for patients. Kansans pull together in times of need, and I encourage anyone who is able to donate.”

In January, the Red Cross issued a nationwide blood crisis as many blood banks only carried about a day’s supply.

