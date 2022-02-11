American Red Cross hosts blood drive with an emphasis on Sickle Cell disease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis and is asking that everyone who can to donate blood today.

“It is so important to give blood,” says Jane Blocher, Executive Director for the Greater Kansas Area Red Cross. “Right now we are facing a national blood crisis which is the first time in decades that we have used the word crisis, but we are having a very challenging time filling the appointments that we have post covid.”

Today’s drive at the Hillcrest Community Center placed an emphasis on people of African or Latino descent to donate their blood to help those fighting the pains of Sickle Cell disease.

Carolyn Wims Campbell is on the executive board of the Topeka branch of the NAACP. “We understand that with Sickle Cell that it’s so important that we black people donate,” says Campbell, “because whatever is in our blood cells, we help our own people better. So I’m just thankful that we can do whatever we can to help.”

The Red Cross says they hope to hold more Sickle Cell focused blood drives this year to continue encouraging more African Americans to donate.

One of our key initiatives of our national organization is to diversify the blood donor pool,” says Blocher, “Currently of all the donations we receive nationwide only three percent come from African Americans and the American Red Cross is very committed to closing the Sickle Cell gap.”

So when the call to action went out, residents like James Jackson rolled up their sleeves.

“I think to be a contributing member of the community is a great thing,” says Jackson, “Working here in the city of Topeka and for the City of Topeka when called upon I try to do everything that I can to be supportive of the community.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.