With new online application, more incentives GO Topeka expects to give out $300K in small business program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Online applications, a streamlined process and more incentives added, GO Topeka expects to give out $300,000 in 2022 through its Small Business Incentives Program.

With a new online application, updated review process and more incentive categories introduced in 2022, GO Topeka says it has streamlined its Small Business Incentives Program to ensure greater economic impact for Shawnee Co.

GO Topeka said the Small Business Incentives Program is one of its key tools to create sustainable, inclusive economic prosperity for Topekans. It said the various incentives are meant to encourage small-business activity aimed at business growth, creation and sustainability.

“With a range of grants available, the program incentivizes small-business investment in marketing, equipment, construction and so much more,” said Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small business for GO Topeka. “Small businesses are a vital part of our local economy. We hope these recent updates to our incentives help those forward-thinking small businesses thrive well into the future, strengthening our community and bolstering the Topeka, Shawnee County economy.”

The organization said new incentive categories in 2022 include several related to innovation, commercialization, and exports, to encourage small businesses to pursue innovative and growth-oriented ideas. Changes were also made to the marketing incentive and architecture and design incentive.

In addition, GO Topeka said for the first time ever it has introduced an online application process, new requirements and a quarterly review process. It said up to $300,000 in incentives is expected to be rewarded this year.

“Here at GO Topeka, we’re always looking for ways to improve our processes and heighten the local economic impact our programs have,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. “Laurie’s efforts to revamp the Small Business Incentives Program are a great example of that. She worked with a local task force to ensure changes are data-driven and result in real returns. I have no doubts the updated program will provide even more support to area businesses and result in greater economic prosperity across Shawnee County.”

With a new quarterly review process, GO Topeka said the application materials are required to be received by the relevant deadline to be reviewed in the same quarter. It said expenditures require pre-approval and those who hope to receive initial approval in the first quarter should apply for incentives by Feb. 23.

GO Topeka said the next round of applications is due on May 18.

Applications are reviewed by the Small Business Incentives Review Committee and most are administered in the form of reimbursement.

