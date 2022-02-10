White House COVID Task Force encouraged by local efforts but still no time-frame for normalcy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Biden Administration says people are stepping up by taking the proper mitigation efforts but there’s no timeline for normalcy again.

KDHE reports more than 4,400 new cases, 95 deaths, and 190 hospitalizations since Monday.

The White House COVID Task Force Senior Advisor Dr. Cameron Webb said we’ve overcome the omicron peak but it’s too early to tell when things will be back to normal. He’s encouraged though with experience being a good teacher.

“We’ve seen plenty of variants come up at different times so we don’t take anything for granted. People need to continue to do what they can to continue this downward trajectory of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

A reason for the decrease according to Webb is local communities using mitigation strategies.

He said mask-wearing requirements should continue coming from county and state health officials.

The City of Topeka announced face masks will no longer be required in city buildings starting Thursday, except in the municipal courts. Mask mandates are starting to disappear this month for schools and Webb said those mandates should stay.

“Part of why I’m glad my kids are still wearing masks is that it minimizes the likelihood they’re going to miss school and I’m going to have to miss work to care of them, right. These are decisions that parents are making for their own professional or economic interests.”

He said the mandatory vaccine mandates in businesses saw benefits -with more than 90 million unvaccinated people when the requirements were put in place. It went down to 30 million by the time the courts said it couldn’t be required.

“For a lot of employers, they’re also the source of health insurance for their employees. The cost of a COVID hospitalization can be dramatic and so by preventing COVID hospitalizations through masks, through vaccines, it’s just good business sense.”

Webb said rural hospitals have been left behind, that the administration assisted with the Department of Defense and FEMA money but it’s not enough. It’s time legislators create policies that can help change the trajectory of rural hospitals.

“It’s the reason why we’ve put up a lot of mobile and pop-up services in a lot of places to fill in some of the gaps but again, it doesn’t replace the infrastructure problem that you have there.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.