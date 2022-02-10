Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Jonathan

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every Wednesday, we introduce you to kids who need to be adopted.

This week, our Wednesday’s Child is Jonathan, a boy we’re “bonkers” about! On a trip to Bonkers, Jonathan tells Lori Hutchinson about his dreams of neurosurgery, the NFL, and most importantly, a family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

