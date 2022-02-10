Advertisement

Two Topekans arrested on drug charges after overnight traffic stop

were arrested Thursday on drug charges.
Steven Gaddis, 40, and Ashlee Tosh, 32, were arrested Thursday on drug charges.(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested Thursday after a deputy found drugs in their vehicle during an overnight traffic stop.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over a white Dodge pickup near SW 29th and South Kansas Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

They said the driver, Steven Gaddis, 40, of Topeka had outstanding warrants and a revoked driver’s license. His passenger, Ashlee Tosh, 32, of Topeka was identified after the sheriff’s office said she gave the deputy a false name and date of birth.

A K9 unit also found illegal drugs in the truck during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gaddis was booked for his two warrants and faces charges of possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Tosh also had bench warrants and faces charges of possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, identity theft, and interference with law enforcement.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

