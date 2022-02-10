Advertisement

Two from Fort Riley injured Wednesday in rear-end crash on I-70 in central Kansas

Two people from Fort Riley were injured Wednesday morning in a rear-end crash on Interstate 70 in Lincoln County in central Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a rear-end crash on Interstate 70 in Lincoln County in central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-70, about about 22 miles west of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck rear-ended a 2016 Kia Optima that was slowing down for traffic.

The impact sent the Kia off the roadway and into the ditch.

The driver of the Kia, Kent G. Tadeo, 22, of Fort Riley, was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Tadeo was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the Kia, Joanna Rodriguez, 20, of Fort Riley, also was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Rodriguez was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Heather Marie Schmidt, 38, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Schmidt, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

