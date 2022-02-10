Advertisement

Two dogs recover after Topeka fire, three escape unscathed

Fire crews put out a fire and save 5 dogs from the home on Feb. 10, 2022.
Fire crews put out a fire and save 5 dogs from the home on Feb. 10, 2022.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two dogs received medical attention after a fire broke out in a Topeka home on Thursday afternoon, three dogs escaped unscathed.

The Topeka Fire Department says SE Swygart is currently closed between 5th and 6th St., just south of Scott Elementary School due to an ongoing fire.

According to crews no people were inside the home when the fire began, but five dogs were. Three of the dogs escaped uninjured, while two are receiving medical treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

