Topeka High’s Tae Thomas signs to play basketball at Northwestern Oklahoma State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High star athlete Tae Thomas signed on the dotted line to play college basketball at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Thomas has been a valuable contributor on the Trojans basketball team that has made two trips to the 6A Girls State Championship game. She’s helped lead the Trojans to an undefeated mark through 15 games this season. Her 15.4 points per game is the second highest mark on the team.

Thomas sat surrounded by her family in a gym packed full of loved ones as she signed to join her new team.

“It’s great. I feel very loved,” Tae Thomas said. “It shows how big of a support system I had. I honestly didn’t think that that many people would show up so it was great honestly.”

Thomas joins a Lady Ranger program led by Tasha Diesselhorst. The hoopster said this coaching staff made helped make her decision.

“This program, I would say the coaches for sure,” Thomas said. “Like, how loving they are instant from the start. They’re brutally honest. They’ve come to my games and they’re already on me about certain things so I feel like they’re definitely going to push me to get better as a player and as a person and I feel like I can grow a lot in that program.”

She’s ready to go to work for her new squad.

“I’m actually really excited I have great coaches and great teammates already I feel love and support from them every single day,” Thomas said. “So, I’m really excited to get started.

Topeka High’s Tae Thomas (@TalayahThomas) is signing to play basketball at Northwestern Oklahoma State. Huge S/O to the special made cookies. @T_HighAthletics pic.twitter.com/hvqugTOuYA — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) February 9, 2022

