Advertisement

Topeka High’s Tae Thomas signs to play basketball at Northwestern Oklahoma State

Topeka High girls basketball star Tae Thomas signed on the dotted line to play hoops at Northwestern Oklahoma State.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High star athlete Tae Thomas signed on the dotted line to play college basketball at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Thomas has been a valuable contributor on the Trojans basketball team that has made two trips to the 6A Girls State Championship game. She’s helped lead the Trojans to an undefeated mark through 15 games this season. Her 15.4 points per game is the second highest mark on the team.

Thomas sat surrounded by her family in a gym packed full of loved ones as she signed to join her new team.

“It’s great. I feel very loved,” Tae Thomas said. “It shows how big of a support system I had. I honestly didn’t think that that many people would show up so it was great honestly.”

Thomas joins a Lady Ranger program led by Tasha Diesselhorst. The hoopster said this coaching staff made helped make her decision.

“This program, I would say the coaches for sure,” Thomas said. “Like, how loving they are instant from the start. They’re brutally honest. They’ve come to my games and they’re already on me about certain things so I feel like they’re definitely going to push me to get better as a player and as a person and I feel like I can grow a lot in that program.”

She’s ready to go to work for her new squad.

“I’m actually really excited I have great coaches and great teammates already I feel love and support from them every single day,” Thomas said. “So, I’m really excited to get started.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta...
Homeless man arrested after police say he broke into building and made burger and beer for breakfast
David Caine
Man booked into jail following disturbance early Tuesday at Kwik Shop in west Topeka
Jason D. Ickler (38) has been identified as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Topeka Quality Inn identified
FILE - The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.
Senate votes to override Governor’s veto of controversial redistricting map
Kansas Gas Service customers could see between $5 to $7 added to their monthly bills soon in...
KCC, Kansas Gas Service reach settlement on 2021 severe winter weather gas prices

Latest News

Topeka High’s Tae Thomas signs to play basketball at Northwestern Oklahoma State
Fans celebrate Texas' win over Kansas in an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022,...
Big 12 Conference fines Texas for court storming in KU upset
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson invited to NFL Combine
Emporia State knocks off No. 2 Northwest Missouri
Emporia State knocks off No. 2 Northwest Missouri