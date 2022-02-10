Thursday forecast: Mild to end the week, colder Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather continues today and tomorrow with highs in the 50s. A cold front will be pushing through tomorrow leading to a very high fire danger threat and steady/falling temperatures in the afternoon.

The front is not expected to bring any precipitation along it however there are some indications in the models of light rain or sprinkles tonight and tomorrow morning. Even if anything does develop it’ll likely be less than 0.05″. The bigger concern is the major drop in temperatures, yes it is still winter and we’ll feel it late tomorrow afternoon and into the evening hours with wind chills quickly getting down in the 20s for most spots around 8pm. Of course this all could change based on the timing of the front but if you have outdoor plans Friday night, have layers.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds W/SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s (likely occurring between 12-2pm) with temperatures dropping into the 40s for many spots by 5pm. 30s are possible near the Nebraska border with temperatures near 50° near I-35. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

This weekend will be cold thorugh Sunday morning but at least it’ll be sunny with winds gusting 20-25 mph as highs will only be in the 30s on Saturday but warming into the 40s and even 50s for some areas especially out toward central KS on Sunday.

Next week remains mild for the first half of the week with Tuesday being the warmest but also bringing windy conditions to the area.

By the end of the week Wednesday through Friday morning there are indications of our next storm system. While there’s a lot of specifics that will need to be fine-tuned in the next 5-6 days, models are picking up on everything from rain to even a few t-storms with a wintry mix and accumulating snow. This also has the potential to bring meaningful moisture to the area with many spots getting at least 0.50″ worth of precipitation helping with the dry weather pattern we’ve had recently.

Taking Action:

Very high fire danger tomorrow due to strong winds and low relative humidity. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

A cold front tomorrow will lead to more winter like temperatures Friday night through Sunday morning. Wind chills could be close to zero in some spots Saturday morning.

Monitoring a storm system Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Way too early for specifics but be ready for anything.



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.