Tesla recall: Can make sounds obscuring pedestrian warnings

Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.

The recall is the fourth made public in the last two weeks as U.S. safety regulators increase scrutiny of the nation’s largest electric vehicle maker.

The government says the “Boombox” function allows drivers to play sounds while the vehicles are moving.

This violates federal safety standards that require pedestrian warning noises for electric cars, which make little noise when traveling, the agency says.

The agency says the problem will be repaired with an over-the-air software update.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Tesla Model X, S, and Y vehicles, as well as 2017 through 2022 Model 3s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

