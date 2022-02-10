Advertisement

Siemens Gamesa lays off workers in Kansas, Iowa

FILE - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Limited in Fort Madison, Iowa
FILE - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Limited in Fort Madison, Iowa(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Inc. plans to lay off workers in Kansas and Iowa because of a reduction in orders for commercial wind turbines.

The company, which manufactures wind turbines, announced Wednesday that 69 employees will lose jobs in Hutchinson, Kansas, and 121 jobs will end in Fort Madison, Iowa. That will leave 117 workers in Hutchinson and 254 in Fort Madison.

Company spokesman Andrew Luther said future furloughs at the plants remain possible, The Hutchinson News reported.

Shannon Sturgil, CEO of Onshore North America, said in a news release the job cuts were caused primarily by two factors.

One was a halt in production during deliberations by the International Trade Commission on a patent infringement suit against the company, she said.

The other issue is a delay in orders in anticipation of new climate change legislation from the U.S. Congress.

The Hutchinson plant produces nacelles, which house the generating components of the turbines. Fort Madison produces wind turbine blades.

In 2017, Denmark-based Siemens Energy merged with Spain-based Gamesa, creating Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

