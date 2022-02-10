Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Giles Frederickson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Giles Frederickson.

Giles has played varsity football and golf since his freshman year, played in marching band and concert band for two years, and has also participated in several golf tournaments in that time:

Kansas Junior Amatuer, Hays, Salina, KS, (3rd place of 17 year olds, 76-77-73)

KJGT: McPherson (2nd place, 71), Quail Creek (2nd place, 75), Cypress Ridge (3rd place, 73)

Passed Player Ability Test: PGA #27814088

Kansas Junior Golf Association, Summer 2020

Ranked top 12 in KJGA tour (16-18 year old category)

Optimist International Junior Golf, (qualified 75, +3, made 3rd day cut), Miami, FL, July 2019

Topeka Men’s Association 3 Day Stroke Play: 16th in field of 35 (230), top junior, July 2019, 16th in field of 39 (228), July 2020

AJGA Qualifier Buffalo Dunes, Garden City, KS (72, E), June 2019

AJGA Qualifier Hale Irwin, Westminster, CO (75, +3), June 2019

US Kids Caribbean Championship: 5th place (155), Punta Cana, DR, Dec 2019

Drive, Chip, and Putt Regionals (qualified and participated), St. Louis, MO, Sept 2018

US Kids Kansas City Tour: Top 5 Award, Spring 2018, Fall 2018

US Kids: World Championship (qualified and participated), Pinehurst, NC, July 2018

He has served on the KSHSAA student advisory team, the Bangladesh Education Initiative, Students Against Prejudice, and as an AJGA junior ambassador.

He maintained a 4.47 GPA and was named as an international baccalaureate candidate.

Giles has committed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he plans to take part in its PGA Golf management program and honors program.

