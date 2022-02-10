Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Giles Frederickson

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Giles Frederickson.

Giles has played varsity football and golf since his freshman year, played in marching band and concert band for two years, and has also participated in several golf tournaments in that time:

  • Kansas Junior Amatuer, Hays, Salina, KS, (3rd place of 17 year olds, 76-77-73)
  • KJGT: McPherson (2nd place, 71), Quail Creek (2nd place, 75), Cypress Ridge (3rd place, 73)
  • Passed Player Ability Test: PGA #27814088
  • Kansas Junior Golf Association, Summer 2020
  • Ranked top 12 in KJGA tour (16-18 year old category)
  • Optimist International Junior Golf, (qualified 75, +3, made 3rd day cut), Miami, FL, July 2019
  • Topeka Men’s Association 3 Day Stroke Play: 16th in field of 35 (230), top junior, July 2019, 16th in field of 39 (228), July 2020
  • AJGA Qualifier Buffalo Dunes, Garden City, KS (72, E), June 2019
  • AJGA Qualifier Hale Irwin, Westminster, CO (75, +3), June 2019
  • US Kids Caribbean Championship: 5th place (155), Punta Cana, DR, Dec 2019
  • Drive, Chip, and Putt Regionals (qualified and participated), St. Louis, MO, Sept 2018
  • US Kids Kansas City Tour: Top 5 Award, Spring 2018, Fall 2018
  • US Kids: World Championship (qualified and participated), Pinehurst, NC, July 2018

He has served on the KSHSAA student advisory team, the Bangladesh Education Initiative, Students Against Prejudice, and as an AJGA junior ambassador.

He maintained a 4.47 GPA and was named as an international baccalaureate candidate.

Giles has committed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he plans to take part in its PGA Golf management program and honors program.

