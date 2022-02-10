SCAM ALERT: Shawnee Co. Court not calling people for payment or citations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Court is NOT asking anyone for payment over the phone.

The court says they have heard from multiple people claiming to get phone calls from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office demanding they pay court fees for missing jury duty. The court emphasizes that they will not contact anyone by phone for missing jury duty, issuing any warrants, or to accept payment of any kind. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been notified of this and several similar scams going around at the moment.

The court describes the scam calls as following: Individuals state they are “calling from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office; there is a warrant for their arrest due to failure to appear for jury duty. The recipient of the phone call is provided with a series of false citation numbers as well as a phone number to call the sheriff’s and a likely false officer name. The caller is advised Judge Christopher has set there costs and fines at XX number of dollars and that payment will be accepted via Venmo, Apple Pay, or Zelle. The amount to be paid to Venmo was to be paid to a Yasha Bailey, @epay-advisor22.”

You should never give financial or otherwise personal information over the phone. If you receive a suspicious cal, you can always contact the authorities or the company/organization the call is supposedly from.

