Questions, concerns come with arrival of at-home COVID tests

At-home COVID test kit delivered by mail
At-home COVID test kit delivered by mail(KWCH)
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - As many receive at-home COVID tests in the mail, some questions and concerns follow. Eyewitness News found several common questions being asked and took them to a local expert for answers.

Among those common questions is if your test is still usable if it has a short shelf life.

“First thing I would do is immediately turn that over,” Cooper Drug and Golden Plains Pharmacy Director of Operations Jacob Hadley. said. “Check the expiration date. Obviously, if it’s not in date, you should have some cause for concern. Essentially, if it’s out of date, if it has truly expired, it would be the same thing as if you didn’t follow the instructions in the test exactly. You just can’t guarantee the validity of the results, whether positive or negative. You’re potential to get valid results just clearly goes out the window as soon as you get outside of that date range.”

In some cases, the manufacturer may have extended the product’s shelf life.

“First thing I would do at that point, if you find out that that is beyond use date, either contact the pharmacy that you were working with, or check with the manufacturer would be the next place that I would follow up because some of those, like I said, will have extended shelf lives based on essentially study data that came out after they were manufactured,” Hadley said.

Many COVID tests were delivered during recent winter weather, so another frequently asked question is if the cold could affect tests’ validity.

“If you happen to get you test sitting on your porch and it was well below freezing, very well, you may need to give the manufacturer a call to verify, ‘hey, this froze. What do I need to do?’” Hadley said. “Because again, depending on the stability of typically, that liquid component inside of your test, some of them may be just fine after freezing, but others, not so much.”

If you’re one of many who have not received your COVID tests by mail, you can track them through the United States Postal Service. To do that, find your confirmation email, if you did enter your email address in signing up to get the at-home tests, and click the “Track My Package” button.

