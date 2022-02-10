Project grants awarded to Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representatives from several Kansas towns were in the Capital to accept federal funding for their communities.

Community Development Block Grants were awarded to 40 Kansas communities, including to cities like Emporia and Lyndon. The grants are awarded for improvement projects that address critical needs in the communities asking for them.

“We have made every effort to award as many projects as possible because these help support critical infrastructure, housing rehabilitation needs, and community needs,” Kayla Savage, with the Dept. of Commerce, said.

The grants are funded through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, and matched by the recipient communities.

