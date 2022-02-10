Advertisement

Pavement repair project to start near Croco Rd & K-4

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved for a $496,000 pavement repair project to start on a stretch...
Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved for a $496,000 pavement repair project to start on a stretch of SE 6th Ave between Croco Rd. and K-4.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of SE Sixth Avenue will soon see some improvement.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners Thursday approved a $496,000 pavement repair project on SE 6th from Croco Road to K-4.

The project will be completed by Bettis Asphalt.

Public Works Director Curt Neihaus said crews will mill longitudinal joints and some transverse joints, fill with asphalt and cover with tack oil.

Crews will put an asphalt overlay on the road when the project is complete.

The funding comes from the Public Works Special Highway Fund and operational funds from 2021.

A start date for the project has not been announced.

