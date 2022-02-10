Paola man pleads guilty to threatening young Black man with knife to get out of his “white town”

WASHINGTON, (WIBW) - A Paola man pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening a young Black man with a knife to get out of his “white town.”

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Justice Department announced Colton Donner, 27, pleaded guilty to threatening a Black minor with a knife because of his race in order to intimidate and interfere with his right to fair housing.

“Using racially motivated threats of violence to drive someone out of their home or community is a deplorable crime, and the Justice Department stands ready to use our nation’s hate crimes laws to hold perpetrators accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Racially motivated hate crimes have no place in our society today. All people deserve to feel safe and secure living in their communities, regardless of race, color or national origin.”

Court documents filed in connection with the plea on Sept. 11, 2019, indicate Donner had been driving through a residential area in Paola when he saw the victim, a Black child, walking on the sidewalk.

Donner stopped, got out of his car, approached the minor and brandished a knife. He threatened the victim, yelled racial slurs and told him that Paola is a “white town.”

“Any attempt to deny someone an opportunity to live where he or she chooses based on race, color or national origin is wrong and a violation of that person’s civil rights,” said U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard for the District of Kansas. “It is the responsibility of the Justice Department to prosecute such offenses to ensure the equal protection under the law to which we all are entitled, and we take that responsibility very seriously.”

Donner faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the civil rights offense.

“Every individual has the right to occupy a home free from racial discrimination, yet the defendant targeted the victim for no other reason than the victim’s race,” said Special Agent Charge Charles Dayoub of the FBI Kansas City Field Office. “The defendant’s actions directly undermine the victim’s right to reside in a community in Paola, Kansas, and to enjoy the protections afforded under the federal civil rights act. The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, have no tolerance for this type of fear and intimidation and are committed to protecting residents regardless of their race, color, religion, gender, national origin or familial status.”

The case was investigated by the Paola Police Department and the Kansas City FBI Field Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tristan Hunt of the District of Kansas and Trial Attorney Anita Cannapati of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section.

